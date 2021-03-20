Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, which is considered a sequel, and at the same time, spin-off of Inuyasha, will have a new season.

That is what was revealed at the end of the broadcast of his latest episode, which aired this Saturday in Japan. To accompany this announcement, the poster that accompanies this note was published.

In this one you can see Towa Higurashi, one of the daughters of Sesshomaru. She is wielding a different sword than hers.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will return in the future

If they saw the anime they will remember that what he uses is a broken sword, and in contrast, the weapon that appears is complete. For what has been announced, the name of this sequel will be Ni no Shō (Part ii, in Spanish).

Beyond that there are no details. That is, it is not known when the anime will return. But those who watched the insurance series noticed that there were many questions to answer. It seems that 24 episodes were not enough to tell everything.

Inuyasha’s creator is happy with Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon

One of the main complaints that existed against Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon it was the rhythm he had. There were good episodes with other regulars and even bad ones.

There were those who felt that some were filler. That despite the fact that this anime is not based on a manga, and that there were situations that could be narrated better and faster. Perhaps the idea was to lengthen things to make a new season of this anime.

There are many things that could be improved in the series

One of the main complaints against anime is that the appearance of characters from Inuyasha it was very sporadic. It was limited to retrospectives in some cases.

Although this has an explanation: the series is based on To WA, Setsuna Y Moroha. They are the main axis of the story, and that is how it was established from the beginning. Perhaps that is why the appearance of the heroes and villains of its predecessor was much more numbered and limited.

Currently, the first season of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, is available in Japanese with Spanish subtitles at Crunchryoll. Also several episodes have dubbing in Spanish.

But due to criticism against the new voice acting job, which does not have the original actors from Inuyasha, this video on demand service stopped promoting this version. Especially since it’s work on the part of VIZ Media.

