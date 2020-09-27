Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has remembered him on the 88th birthday of his late father and filmmaker Yash Chopra. Aditya has shared the experience of his association with production house Yash Raj Films. Today, 50 years of Yash Raj Films have also been completed. Along with Aditya Chopra, filmmaker Karan Johar has also shared his experience of association with Yash Raj Films.

Aditya Chopra wrote, “In 1970, my father Yash Chopra, along with his brother Mr. BR Chopra, formed his own company, excluding Safezone and Aram. Until then, he was a salaried employee of BR Films and had nothing of his own. He did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into building a company. He believed strongly in his talent and dream of being self-sufficient.

There was a small room in the name of production

Aditya Chopra wrote, “A creative person’s conviction of doing nothing but himself and his art gives rise to Yash Raj Films. V Shantaram of Rajkamal Studios politely gave him a small room in the studio for his office “My father did not know then that the small company he started in a small room would one day become the largest film company in the Indian film industry.”

Read Aditya Chopra’s full post here

Karan Johar’s mentor was Yash Chopra

Karan Johar has written an emotional post on the completion of 50 years of Yash Raj Films. He wrote, “His films taught me to love films. His hand on my head gave me the strength to stand behind the camera for a long time. Yash Chopra was not just a filmmaker, but a bonafide institution … one My mentor and teacher Aditya Chopra took the legacy forward so beautifully and brilliantly.

Watch Karan Johar’s tweet here-

His movies made me love the movies … his hand on my head gave me the strength to stand tall behind the camera..Yash Chopra was not just a filmmaker but a bonafide institution … a legacy so beautifully and Brilliantly taken forward by my mentor and teacher Aditya Chopra ….# YRF50 pic.twitter.com/uj4NLwpypB – Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 27, 2020

Daughter’s Day 2020: Ajay Devgan-Amitabh wish daughter in a special way, Neha Dhupia-Kajol wrote this message