Yaser Asprilla remains one of the most promising players in Colombian football, but the possibility of continuing to grow at a club with more achievements seems to become more complicated every day.

According to the criteria of

Last season, Asprilla played 44 games for Watford in the Championship, the second division of English football, in which he scored six goals. This led him to be called up to the Copa América by coach Néstor Lorenzo, where he was a substitute.

Asprilla was very close to signing for Rennes, but a conflict between businessmen frustrated his signing. The player managed to travel to France, but had to return to England.

Now, press reports claimed that Porto of Portugal was interested in his services. Several Colombians with great performances have played for that club, such as Radamel Falcao García, James Rodríguez, Jackson Martínez and Mateus Uribe.

Mateus Uribe Photo:Efe Share

Porto rules out Yaser Asprilla’s arrival

However, the president of the Portuguese club and former first team coach, André Vilas-Boas, has closed the door on his arrival. In statements quoted by the newspaper O Jogo, the leader ruled out his signing.

“He is a player who is being referred to by FC Porto scouts and, for the same reasons and the amounts being discussed, we are not able to support in that market,” Vilas-Boas said. Rumours had it that the player was worth €20 million.

Yaser’s future remains uncertain, especially after statements by Watford manager Tom Cleverly, who did not take the Colombian into account in his team’s debut of the new season on Saturday, when they beat Stoke City 3-0.

“If you stop someone from going to the Premier League or a big club you can have an unmotivated player who can’t be good for the environment,” Cleverly said. “I hope Yaser leaves in this window.”

SPORTS