Yaser Asprilla.
Yaser Asprilla.
The Colombian currently plays for English club Watford.
Yáser Asprilla live a great present with him WatfordEdit in the second division of English football, where he has scored 6 goals and 4 assists in 31 games in the Championship, being also the undisputed starter and a fundamental piece.
His good performances have him playing for one of the most important teams in Spain and Europe: Barcelona.
The Catalan media outlet El Nacional confirmed that the Colombian midfielder could be part of the Blaugrana club's new project for the 24/25 season.
According to the media, the Sports Director of FC Barcelona, Deco, has followed in the Colombian's footsteps after his good present with Watford, where he has played 31 games out of a possible 33, and has left good impressions on the English team that is in 11th place with 44 points.
The information from El Nacional of Catalonia says that “Barça has under control all the promises that emerge in international football, and the last name that Deco has put on the agenda is that of a South American pearl who is marveling in English football. . We are referring to Yáser Asprilla, who will probably still be unknown to the vast majority of the public, but who has managed to attract the attention of scouts from some of the most important clubs in Europe.”
Also adding that “the good performances that Asprilla has been doing, in addition to his very interesting conditions, have made the Camp Nou begin to study his incorporation for the next transfer period. He would not have an excessively high cost, and Deco is convinced that he can become a world-class star. But for now negotiations have not started,” according to the Catalan media.
Asprilla is 20 years old and is currently valued at 6 million Euros, according to Transfermarkt.
FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL
