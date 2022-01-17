Yasser Asprilla He’s only 18 years old and he’s already going strong in Colombian soccer, not only because of his debut last Sunday with the Colombia selection as adults, in the friendly against Honduras, but because it was confirmed that their rights have been sold to the Watford club in England.

Asprilla, a midfielder born in Bajo Baudó, Chocó 18 years ago, is one of the large academy of Envigado. There where other established stars such as James Rodríguez, Juan Fernando Quintero and Giovanni Moreno, among others, have been born.

Yaser made his professional debut wearing the orange jersey, in a 0-3 loss against Independiente Medellín, on December 2, 2020. There this scrawny young man, with an innocent look, but very unbalanced on the pitch, began his story.

On July 18, 2021, he scored his first professional goal with Envigado in a 2-2 draw against Atlético Nacional.

Asprilla has barely played 22 games as a professional. Although that is already a lot for his young age. He has scored 5 goals, against Nacional, Alianza, La Equidad, Águilas and Millonarios.

His origins

Since the age of 11, Asprilla has been wearing the colors of Envigado. He did all the training processes there and stood out with remarkable conditions, which led him to debut professionally in 2020.

He came to the previous orange cast of Tienda Nueva, Palmira, a club where he started in Valle del Cauca.

In Antioquia territory began to stand out. He also went through the famous ‘Baby Football’ tournament, which has thrown so many stars into Colombian football.

About his style of play, the Envigado coach, Alberto Suárez, recently said. “He is a very modern 10, he is a midfielder who reaches the area very easily, but here we insist a lot on the defensive phase, because we understand that modern football demands that from players today,” he said in an interview with the Gol Caracol.com.

He also received the call from the Colombian National Team to play the friendly match against Honduras.

He had an important balance: three shots, one on goal, three recoveries and a mobility that makes one think that he has to be polished so that he has a great future.

Technical data

Yaser Esneider Asprilla Martinez

March 19, 2003

18 years

1.85 meters

75kg

Midfielder

Skillful Foot – Left

Trajectory:

Envigado Soccer Club – Basic Forces

Envigado Soccer Club – Professional Squad

Watford Football Club

Colombia national team – youth processes

Colombia national team – seniors

