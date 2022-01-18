The survival instinct that Yaser Asprilla developed in a place hit by innumerable forms of violence is, to this day, the origin of some traits that make him different on soccer fields.

Little or nothing can discourage the phrase said by a rival, what falls from the stands, or an adverse marker for the 18-year-old who grew up in the region of Bajo Baudó (Chocó), where illegal armed groups fight over mining corridors illegal and more possessions.

Defensive tasks are not a problem for the talented attacking midfielder, who is now a player for Envigado FC, had a happy debut with the Colombian National Team the previous Sunday against Honduras.

This, according to Alberto Suárez, coach of the orange team, is due to the fact that “as a child he grew up avoiding obstacles”.

The happy sequence of what already seems like a movie was accentuated after Envigado FC confirmed that the rights of the young midfielder were sold to Watford in England.

The origin and the present

Since the age of 11, Asprilla has been wearing the colors of Envigado. He did all the training processes there and stood out with remarkable conditions, which led him to debut professionally in 2020.

He came to the previous orange cast of Tienda Nueva, Palmira, a club where he started in Valle del Cauca.

In Antioquia territory began to stand out. He also went through the famous ‘Baby Football’ tournament, which has thrown so many stars into Colombian football.

About his style of play, the Envigado coach, Alberto Suárez, recently said. “He is a very modern 10, he is a midfielder who reaches the area very easily, but here we insist a lot on the defensive phase, because we understand that modern football demands that from players today,” he said in an interview with the Gol Caracol.com.

Yaser Asprilla technical data

Yaser Esneider Asprilla Martinez

March 19, 2003

18 years

1.85 meters

75kg

Midfielder

Skillful Foot – Left

Trajectory:

Envigado Soccer Club – Basic Forces

Envigado Soccer Club – Professional Squad

Watford Football Club

Colombia national team – youth processes

Colombia national team – seniors

