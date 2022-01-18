The survival instinct that Yaser Asprilla developed in a place hit by innumerable forms of violence is, to this day, the origin of some traits that make him different on soccer fields.

Little or nothing can discourage the phrase said by a rival, what falls from the stands, or an adverse marker for the 18-year-old who grew up in the region of Bajo Baudó (Chocó), where illegal armed groups fight over mining corridors illegal and more possessions.

The great moment

Defensive tasks are not a problem for the talented attacking midfielder, who is now a player for Envigado FC, had a happy debut with the Colombia selection of majors the previous Sunday against Honduras.

This, according to Albert Suarez, coach of the orange team, it is because “as a child he grew up avoiding obstacles”.

The happy sequence of what already looks like a movie was accentuated after Envigado FC confirmed that the rights of the young midfielder were sold to England’s Watford.

The origin and the present

Since the age of 11, Asprilla has been wearing the colors of Envigado. He did all the training processes there and stood out with remarkable conditions, which led him to debut professionally in 2020.

He came to the previous orange cast of Tienda Nueva, Palmira, a club where he started in Valle del Cauca.

In Antioquia territory began to stand out. He also went through the famous ‘Baby Football’ tournament, which has thrown so many stars into Colombian football.

About his style of play, the Envigado coach, Alberto Suárez, recently said. “He is a very modern 10, he is a midfielder who reaches the area very easily, but here we insist a lot on the defensive phase, because we understand that modern football demands that from players today,” he said in an interview with the Gol Caracol.com.

At the top of the youngest

According to the data shared by the statistical expert Carlos Forero, the youngest player to debut with the Colombian national team so far is Johnnier Montaño, who did so at the age of 16 years and two months in a friendly against Venezuela in 1999 .

Yaser Asprilla follows him with 18 and one month and the podium is closed by Kevin Balanta with 18 and four months. The fourth is Víctor Danilo Pacheco with 18 and five months. The top-5 closes it with David Ospina, with 18, five months and seven days.

Yaser Asprilla technical data

Yaser Esneider Asprilla Martinez

March 19, 2003

18 years

1.85 meters

75kg

Midfielder

Skillful Foot – Left

Trajectory:

Envigado Soccer Club – Basic Forces

Envigado Soccer Club – Professional Squad

Watford Football Club

Colombia national team – youth processes

Colombia national team – seniors

