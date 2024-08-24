One of the most exciting transfer stories of the European summer has come to an end. Watford have officially announced the transfer of Colombian Yáser Asprilla to Girona, of the Spanish LaLiga.

According to the criteria of

“Watford FC confirm that Yaser Asprilla has completed a permanent transfer to Girona for an undisclosed fee,” the club posted on its X account, before adding in Spanish: “Thank you, Yaser.”

Girona secures Yaser

According to press reports, Asprilla’s signing is the most expensive in Girona’s history: according to Italian transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano, the transfer fee is estimated at around 18 million euros, but with some variations it could reach 25 million. He has signed with the Spanish club until 2030.

Girona will play in the Champions League for the first time this season and has therefore made a huge investment to strengthen its squad, also taking advantage of the money it received from the transfer of Ukrainian Artem Dovbyk to Roma, for 38 million euros.

The three most expensive signings in the club’s history were made in this transfer market, according to the Transfermarkt portal: Asprilla, the Spanish striker Abel Ruiz, who arrived from Sporting Braga (9 million euros), and the central defender Ladislav Krejci, who arrived from Sparta Prague (8 million). The fourth on the list was Dovbyk, who had been bought a year ago for 7.75 million.

It is worth remembering that Girona, although founded in 1930, only came to play in the A division for the first time in the 2017-18 season and remained there for two years, until they were relegated. They returned in 2022-23 and now have international status for the first time in their history. Therefore, the responsibility for Asprilla will be enormous, because in addition to the trust they placed in him to continue rising, he will have to replace one of the most important players of the campaign that took them to the Champions League, the Brazilian Savinho, who was on loan from Manchester City and returned to the ranks of Pep Guardiola’s squad. It is worth remembering that Girona also belongs to the City Group.

The novel of the summer

Yaser Asprilla Photo:EFE/Colombian Football Federation Share

Asprilla was linked with several teams in the European summer and managed to travel to France to sign with Rennes, but a dispute between businessmen stopped the transfer and the player had to return to England.

After a failed rumour of a supposed interest from Porto, Girona became the clearest option for Yáser, while his manager at Watford, Tom Cleverley, already made it clear that he was not going to count on him.

“If you stop someone going to the Premier League or a big club, you can have an unmotivated player who can’t be good for the environment. I hope Yaser leaves in this window,” Cleverley said on Saturday, explaining why he had not considered Asprilla for Watford’s 3-0 Champions League opener at Stoke City last weekend.

Girona Photo:EFE Share

Asprilla, born in Bajo Baudó, Chocó, was bought by Watford in January 2022. He spent the first six months of that year at his home club, Envigado, where he played 42 games.

Since his arrival in England, Yáser has played 86 matches in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists. He made his debut with the Colombian national team on January 16, 2022, in a friendly against Honduras, when the coach was Reinaldo Rueda. He has played six matches with the senior team, in which he scored two goals.

Yaser Asprilla, Colombian player. Photo:Private file Share

The current national coach, Néstor Lorenzo, trusts in his abilities and has been taking him along little by little.

“Yáser is a different player who gives you different things on the court and in the game”Lorenzo declared in June 2023, before the games against Iraq and Germany.

“I’ll stick with the players who bring their magic and genius. Asprilla is very young and, just like James Rodríguez, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Juan Fernando Quintero came, we have to incorporate the kid with that style. The reason I called him up is that he simply plays very well and I like players who play well,” he explained.

Asprilla has finally made it to one of Europe’s big five. Now it’s up to him to confirm his great record.

JOSE ORLANDO ASCENCIO

Sub-editor of SPORTS

@Josasc

More sports news