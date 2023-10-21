The Colombian striker’s goal Yaser Asprilla gave the victory to his team, Watford, 1-0, on the Sheffield, in the English Championship.

Asprilla scored in the 82nd minute of the match, when his team was struggling to break down the rival’s defensive wall.

He entered the field and scored

The striker’s stride was impressive, as he moved from the right point to the center of the field and unleashed the shot that overcame the goalkeeper’s resistance.

With this goal and the three points, Watford reached 13 points and is in 19th place in England’s second division.

The Colombian played only 12 minutes, scored the goal, made a key pass and a shot on goal, according to SofaScore statistics.

The standings are dominated by Leicester City cwith 33 points.

