Yaser Asprilla shouts great goal: see his first score at Watford

Yaser Asprilla.
Taken from Twitter: @WatfordFC
Yaser Asprilla.
The Colombian had his first celebration at the English club.
The Colombian Yaser Asprilla He was the protagonist this Friday of a great goal with Watford, in a match of the second division of England football.
Yaser celebrates his first goal since his arrival at the English club. He did it in the match against him. Huddersfield.
The Colombian took a powerful diagonal shot, below, which passed to the goalkeeper, at minute 34 of the first half. It was partial 1-0.
Asprilla, a player for the Colombian national team and who was recently in the U-20s in friendlies in Europe, has played 32 games for Watford and has just made his debut with a goal.
Asprilla’s goal
SPORTS
