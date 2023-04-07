Saturday, April 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Yaser Asprilla shouts great goal: see his first score at Watford

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Yaser Asprilla shouts great goal: see his first score at Watford


close

Yaser Asprilla

Yaser Asprilla.

Photo:

Taken from Twitter: @WatfordFC

Yaser Asprilla.

The Colombian had his first celebration at the English club.

The Colombian Yaser Asprilla He was the protagonist this Friday of a great goal with Watford, in a match of the second division of England football.

(You may be interested in: Luis Díaz, can we wait any longer?: Klopp was clear about his comeback with Liverpool)

Yaser celebrates his first goal since his arrival at the English club. He did it in the match against him. Huddersfield.

The Colombian took a powerful diagonal shot, below, which passed to the goalkeeper, at minute 34 of the first half. It was partial 1-0.

Asprilla, a player for the Colombian national team and who was recently in the U-20s in friendlies in Europe, has played 32 games for Watford and has just made his debut with a goal.

Yaser Asprilla (left), in action against Guatemala.

Photo:

Andrés Kudacki. AFP

Asprilla’s goal

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Yaser #Asprilla #shouts #great #goal #score #Watford

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lance Reddick’s cause of death revealed

Lance Reddick's cause of death revealed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result