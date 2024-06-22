The Copa América will be the showcase for a group of promising young players who aspire to dominate world football in the future. Among the pearls called to exhibit their full potential in the oldest national team tournament on the planet is the Colombian Yáser Asprilla.

The 20-year-old midfielder, from Watford, from the English second division, also played in the last World Cup in the category and is already one of the senior team, which he began to appear in the South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

He is skilled, fast and has a good touch on the ball. Born in Bajo Baudó, Chocó, he stood out at Envigado and there are strong versions that in this summer transfer market in Europe, he could be transferred.

Endrick, the greatest promise of the Copa América for Brazil

Endrick, at his farewell to Palmeiras. Photo:EFE Share

In the pearl necklace, the Brazilian Endrick, a 17-year-old striker, who has become the biggest soccer sensation in his country since the emergence of Neymar, stands out among the others.

Next month he will join Real Madrid after a meteoric rise at Palmeiras. He arrived at the São Paulo team at the age of 10. In the lower categories he scored 161 goals in 188 games.

He joined the first team at the age of 16 and in two seasons he has won two Leagues (2022 and 2023) and has been fundamental in the last one. In the senior team he has fallen on his feet and there are many who ask that he be the starter.

Valentín Carboni, the new jewel of Argentina

Valentin Carboni Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

The Argentine youth card is Valentín Carboni, 19 years old, who was the big surprise on the list of coach Lionel Scaloni, who preferred him over forwards like Ángel Correa or Paulo Dybala.

Trained in Lanús, Carboni made the leap to Italian club Catania and later joined Inter Milan, with whom he has a contract. He played for Italy’s under-17 team, but later opted to play for Argentina.

Kendry Páez, the new hope of Ecuador

Also a great hope is the Ecuadorian Kendry Páez, 17 years old, who has already played in the Copa Libertadores. He played in the last U-20 World Cup in Argentina 2023, being one of the highlights. Undisputed starter in Independiente del Valle, which he joined when he was barely 15 years old: he is Ecuador’s 10th in this Copa América.

