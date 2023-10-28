Yaser Asprilla continues to be a protagonist in the second division of England and asks for a clue to be called by Néstor Lorenzo to the Colombian National Team. The young forward scored a goal this Saturday and demonstrated the scoring instinct that characterizes him.

Yaser was the starter in the match where Watford received Millwall in their stadium, Vicarage Road, for matchday 14 of the English Championship and He once again tasted the sweetness of the goal after scoring last weekend in the victory against Sheffield.

About the 7th minute of the first half, the 19-year-old striker got up early to the rival defense, thanks to his scoring instinct he anticipated a clearance from the rivals and connected the ball to send it to the back of the net and make it 1-0 partial in favor of Watford.

However, the locals’ joy was short-lived: in the 12th minute, Zian Flemming tied the match.

Dream first half for the left-hander, who delivered 20 precise passes of the 20 he attempted; He took two shots on goal and one ended in a goal; and he won one of the three duels he played.

Besides, It is Yaser Asprilla’s second goal this season for Watford of England in 12 games played.

The emotions continued at the end of the second half with two goals in the final stretch of the game: Millwall took the lead on the scoreboard in the 85th minute, but Watford achieved a miraculous draw at 90+2 with an agonizing goal from Mileta Rajovic, who made the final 2-2.

