One of the most talked-about transfer stories of the European summer came to an end on Friday. Watford have officially announced the transfer of Colombian Yaser Asprilla to Girona, in the Spanish LaLiga

The 20-year-old will thus take a huge leap forward in his career, not only by moving up to the top flight, but also by opening up the possibility of playing in the Champions League.

“Watford FC confirm that Yaser Asprilla has completed a permanent transfer to Girona for an undisclosed fee,” the club revealed on its X account, and then, in Spanish, said: “Thank you, Yaser.”

According to press reports, Asprilla’s signing is the most expensive in Girona’s history, and is expected to cost around 25 million euros.

Asprilla, born in Bajo Baudó (Chocó), He was bought by Watford in January 2022. He spent the first six months of that year at his home club, Envigado, where he played 42 games.

Since his arrival in England, Yaser has played 86 matches, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists. He made his debut with the Colombian national team on January 16, 2022, in a friendly against Honduras. He has played six matches with the senior team, in which he scored two goals.

End of the rumours after the failed signing for Rennes

Asprilla was linked with several teams in the European summer and managed to travel to France to sign with Rennes, but a dispute between businessmen stopped the transfer and the player had to return to England.

After a failed rumour of a supposed interest from Porto, Girona became the clearest option for Yaser, while his manager at Watford, Tom Cleverly, already made it clear that he was not going to count on him.

“If you stop someone from going to the Premier League or a big club, you can have an unmotivated player who can’t be good for the environment. I hope Yaser leaves in this window.“I’m not sure what to expect,” Cleverly said on Saturday, explaining why he had not considered Asprilla for Watford’s Championship opener, which ended in a 3-0 win over Stoke City.

