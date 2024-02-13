You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Yaser Asprilla
Watford FC
Yaser Asprilla
The Colombian's goal meant his team's partial draw against Norwich City.
Colombian striker Yaser Asprilla scored again this Tuesday with Watford in England's second division, something that enters the gallery of the most beautiful of his sporting career.
Asprilla, 20, scored his team's second goal, which meant at that time the partial draw at two goals in the game against Norwich City.
The score came in the 71st minute, when the Envigado player finished from mid-range to beat the Norwich goalkeeper, Angus Gunn.
Unfortunately for Asprilla and his team, Norwich scored two more goals, scored by the Brazilian Gabriel Sara and the Swiss Christian Fassnacht, and ended up winning 4-2.
The result leaves Watford in 11th place in the Championship table, with 41 points, 34 points behind the leader, Leicester City.
Yaser Asprilla's figures with Watford
In the current Championship season with Watford, Asprilla has played 29 games, in which he scored four goals and contributed the same number of assists.
In addition, he participated in three FA Cup matches, in which he made one assist. In his career with Watford, which began last season, he has played 71 games, with five goals and seven assists.
