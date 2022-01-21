Yaser Asprilla has already defined a team for the next six months

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Yaser Asprilla hopes to continue being called up to the national team.
Yaser Asprilla hopes to continue being called up to the national team.
The 18-year-old attacker follows orders issued by England’s Watford.
January 21, 2022, 12:22 PM
Yaser Asprilla, who is one of the great promises of Colombian soccer and was called up to the senior team for the next Qualifying matches, would have his future at club level defined for the first half of this year.
Everything indicates that the 18-year-old attacker will continue playing in the Envigado FC, according to what was established between the Antioquia team and the England’s Watford, who already signed the player.
It was considered for a week that the player would go to Deportivo Cali on loan and that in the sugar box he would have international experience in the Copa Libertadores. The agreement was close and Asprilla arrived in the capital of Valle del Cauca, but must now follow what is established by his current team.
Everything indicates that Asprilla’s call to the Colombia selection It was key to define that he will continue in Envigado, because having minutes in one of the two games against Peru or Argentina, will be enough for him to meet the requirement that requires international training before reaching the English Premier League.
On Thursday night, Yaser Asprilla was seen at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, watching the game between América and Envigado. The comments that pointed out that the young man is a fan of the scarlet team caused a furor on social networks.
.
