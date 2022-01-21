Saturday, January 22, 2022
Yaser Asprilla has already defined a team for the next six months

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2022
in Sports
Yasser Asprilla

Yaser Asprilla hopes to continue being called up to the national team.

Yaser Asprilla hopes to continue being called up to the national team.

The 18-year-old attacker follows orders issued by England’s Watford.

Yaser Asprilla, who is one of the great promises of Colombian soccer and was called up to the senior team for the next Qualifying matches, would have his future at club level defined for the first half of this year.

Everything indicates that the 18-year-old attacker will continue playing in the Envigado FC, according to what was established between the Antioquia team and the England’s Watford, who already signed the player.

(Copa del Rey: Rayo Vallecano dreams of having Falcao in the quarterfinals)

It was considered for a week that the player would go to Deportivo Cali on loan and that in the sugar box he would have international experience in the Copa Libertadores. The agreement was close and Asprilla arrived in the capital of Valle del Cauca, but must now follow what is established by his current team.

Everything indicates that Asprilla’s call to the Colombia selection It was key to define that he will continue in Envigado, because having minutes in one of the two games against Peru or Argentina, will be enough for him to meet the requirement that requires international training before reaching the English Premier League.

On Thursday night, Yaser Asprilla was seen at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, watching the game between América and Envigado. The comments that pointed out that the young man is a fan of the scarlet team caused a furor on social networks.

Super Bowl 2022: the artists who will perform at halftime are revealed

Bernardo Caraballo won a drunken fight in Barranquilla

Colombian soccer: this is the top 10 of the most expensive players

