The adventure of Yaser Asprilla for him Watford of the second division of England seems to have come to an end after not achieving promotion to the Premier LeagueThe Colombian is one of the names that has been mentioned the most in this European transfer market and his destination will be a first division team.

According to the criteria of

The six goals and seven assists in 44 games with the Watford were not enough for the club to make the leap to the Premier League, but his numbers and the good form he has shown throughout the season have made him a promising player to keep in mind.

Yaser Asprilla Photo:Twitter: @WatfordFC Share

Approaches by Yaser

This week a photo of the French native was leaked, and media in the country explained that he was going to undergo medical examinations and then sign a 4-year contract with the club. Rennes Stadium from Ligue 1.

However, the Colombian and his agent, Jonathan Herrerareturned to England after failing to reach an agreement with the French team, which already had an agreed pact with the Watford for a transfer of around 25 million euros.

Despite the failed signing in Franceto the player of the Colombia selection He doesn’t need offers, teams of Italy, England and Portugal have also shown interest. According to Portuguese media, Porto tried to sign him, but the Pozzo family (owners of Watford) rejected the offer because he was of a financial disadvantage.

Yaser scored his second goal this season. Photo:Watford fc Share

It seems that Yaser Asprilla could have a Premier League destination after the interest shown by the Leicester City, a newly promoted club looking for signings in its forward line. According to journalist Sébastien Denis, the British team would be willing to pay 25 million euros for the 20-year-old Colombian who would arrive in a multi-million-dollar deal.

“Despite the concrete proposal from Stade Rennais for the young Colombian winger, Watford Yasser Asprillathe player is heading to Leicester and his agent is in England to negotiate a deal that could reach 25 million euros,” said the Foot Mercato journalist.

It remains to be seen how negotiations progress between the player and Leicester, who have some problems with the Premier League’s financial Fair Play and must adjust their accounts to avoid being sanctioned this season.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS