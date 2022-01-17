From the hand of the steering wheel Juan Fernando Quintero The Colombian soccer team defeated 2-1 this Sunday Honduras, with which the team Reinaldo Wheel closes its preparation to face Peru and Argentina in the next matches of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar.

Quintero, who will travel to Argentina in the next few hours to finalize his return to the ranks of River Plate, concluded a maneuver woven by three players from the coffee team after ten minutes.

Yaser Asprilla, the young attacker who dazzled in Envigado and who recently signed for Watford in the Premier League, was Quintero’s replacement.

The man from Choco entered at minute 41 and gradually changed the face of Reinaldo Rueda’s team. From one on one and rapid changes of pace, he dismounted.

Yaser Asprilla (left), with the orange shirt of Envigado.

Yaser managed to get into the history of the national team, after joining last Sunday. He is on the list of the youngest footballers to debut with the Major, more specifically he occupies the second box.

The first place is Johnnier Montaño, who debuted at the age of 16 in the 1999 Copa América. He is followed by Yaser Asprilla with 18 and one month and the podium is closed by Juan Camilo el ‘Cucho’ Hernández with 19 and five months. The fourth is Marlos Moreno with 19 and six months and the top5 culminates with Juan Fernando Quintero, with 19 and ten months.

By minutes in the elite

I came from Envigado, the catera. He has played 22 games in the local tournament and has scored five goals, all in 2021.

Watford FC noticed him and paid two and a half million dollars for 80 per cent of his pass.

First he must ‘make minutes’ in a team that disputes the Copa Libertadores, it can be in Cali or Tolima.

He came to the previous orange cast of Tienda Nueva, Palmira, a club where he started in Valle del Cauca.

At 18 years old, he has already played his first match with the National Team shirt, with an important balance: three shots, one on goal, three recoveries and a mobility that makes one think that it has to be polished.

