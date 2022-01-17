The Valle del Cauca player of the record Envigado Yaser Asprilla was acquired by the Watford of the English Premier League, as confirmed by the cast of Antioquia on their social networks.

“Academy of Heroes, the best in the country. Great news fills the Orange Family with pride. Another son of the house will emigrate to football abroad to show all his talent in Europe. We are pleased to announce that Yaser Asprilla is a new Watford player Football Club, English Premier League box,” Envigado wrote.

It may interest you (Yaser Asprilla, good debut with the Colombian National Team)

The Chocoano entered the 41st minute of the Colombia vs. match. Honduras, last Sunday, replacing Juan Fernando Quintero, and little by little the face of Reinaldo Rueda’s team was changing. From one on one and rapid changes of pace, he dismounted.

He always showed conditions

“Since he was 11 years old, he has been wearing these colors, he went through all the training processes and stood out with remarkable conditions, which led him to make his professional debut on December 2, 2020. The midfielder born in Bajo Baudó, Chocó 18 years ago, also received the call of the Colombian National Team to play the friendly match against Honduras in January 2022”. read in the statement.

He came to the previous orange cast of Tienda Nueva, Palmira, a club where he started in Valle del Cauca.

At 18 years old, he has already played his first match with the National Team shirt, with an important balance: three shots, one on goal, three recoveries and a mobility that makes one think that it has to be polished.

It may interest you: (Argentina would be low in the tie: Messi would not be against Colombia)

sports