Everything indicates that the novel of the future of the Colombian striker Yaser Asprilla It has already come to an end, because in Europe The information is handled which warns that it already has an agreement with the Girona, Spain.

According to the criteria of

Asprilla, who has been sought by several teams after his proven quality in the Watford English, has made the decision to go to Spanish football.

Ready…

After the subtitle of the Copa America after losing to ArgentinaAsprilla became more valuable and several important clubs asked about him.

“Although important proposals for Asprilla have been announced throughout the month, little by little teams like Porto, Leicester and Rennes have given up on the Colombian jewel due to his high cost, as Watford have made clear their position of not letting him go for less than 20 million pounds sterling2, says futbolred.com

And he added: “Given this complex situation and with the doors practically closed at Watford because their coach Tom Cleverley He made it clear that he does not count on him because he wants to go to another team, the only option left for him is Girona from Spain.”

Tino Asprilla supporting the Colombian National Team. Photo:Private file Share

The Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo pointed out that the Spanish team had all the chances to keep Asprilla, something that was confirmed very early on Thursday by the journalist Fabrizio Romano on their social networks.

“Girona have reached an agreement to sign Yaser Asprilla from Watford, here we go!

Girona won the competition of several clubs to sign Colombian talent. Asprilla will travel with the agent today. Medical tests will also be carried out today. Everything set up as @Nilsola10 reported, is done”, was the information.

Sports