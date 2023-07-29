Washington. «If Giorgia Meloni was warmly welcomed and considered by President Joe Biden on a par with the leaders of the other great European allies, it is also because the worries and fears with which America initially looked at her inauguration have diminished. And now the prime minister seems to be on a moderate path. It is still too early to say whether you will keep this approach, but there is no doubt that Meloni’s right has softened tones and themes ». Yasha Mounk, one of the leading scholars of nationalist and populist movements, professor of International Relations at Johns Hopkins University and member of the Council on Foreign Relations, thus summarizes the meaning of the Prime Minister’s mission to Washington. And he adds: «A joint statement so long and detailed as to touch on almost all the points of bilateral relations and interests is certainly a certificate of esteem and trust for Italy».

Professor Mounk, three years ago Giorgia Meloni had words of esteem for Trump. And several important media such as the Washington Post and the New York Times have not been shy about using terms such as fascism in describing the Meloni phenomenon. All forgotten?

«A little skepticism towards the Italian premier persists, not only for the closeness she had expressed towards Trump, but for her personal history. However, two things helped to go further».

Which?

«The first is the war in Ukraine. The United States perceives it as an urgency and underlines the commonalities with allies. And on this aspect Meloni has not shown any hesitation, thus making political ideas slip decisively into the background since the objective is to defend Ukraine “.

The second point?

“We need to take the example of Poland. The White House remains very skeptical of the attacks on democratic institutions and practices taking place in Warsaw even if the common commitment towards Ukraine dominates».

So is Italy observed as special as Poland under the surface of the entente on Ukraine?

«No, Italy has a more ambiguous position: there are social issues related to rights that are monitored and are not well regarded within the democratic party, but there is full recognition that Meloni has not touched rights and has not affected laws that may foreshadow a weakening of democracy. It is in this sense that I feel like saying that Meloni is on a path of moderation ».

Officially, the US did not expect clear Italian positions on China or the announcement of the renunciation of the Silk Road, but there is no doubt that something will have to happen. How do you read this difficult balance in which the Italian government moves?

«The context is broader, reducing to joining the Silk Road is an understatement. It has to do with the fact that the US sees Beijing as the rival for the coming decades both in terms of power and values. Biden does not want a Cold War, let alone an open conflict. But it is inevitable that this “systematic competition” will accompany us for the next decades. And this implies economic changes for everyone. Europe cannot repeat – and this is what the Americans always repeat in talks – with China the experience of dependence on Russian gas, here perhaps linked to supply chains and critical materials. And yet, in Europe this fear of Beijing is not yet strong, not like here. There is the idea of ​​being able to continue the same policy of plotting and business. Biden wants to change his mind, but he knows that the process will be slow and caution is needed. He sees with pleasure Meloni’s distancing himself from Beijing and getting closer to the US positions, but he understands that there can be no breaks ».

What is the state of health of populisms and nationalisms in the West? Vox went badly, but Trump can be president in 2024…

“It’s hard to grow up if you already control everything.”

In what sense?

«We talked about the growth of the populists seven to ten years ago when these were the insurgents. Today many of these parties are the poles of our political dynamic. Like other parties, they will experience ups and downs».

Do you see risks for democracy in this new reality?

«Let’s say that many of the old fears have come true in Hungary, Venezuela, Turkey. Elsewhere, I am thinking of Poland and India, the danger is real. However, in the strongest systems, and I want to quote my colleague Sheri Berman, many extremist parties have moderated. This is the case of the “democratic Swedes” who are less radical now in power. And the same thing seems to me to be happening with Meloni”.