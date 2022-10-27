Yascha Mounk (Munich, 40 years old) is an American of German origin who does not hide, but rather cultivates, a slight German accent in his fluent, agile and convincing English. During the Trump era he became a star intellectual, sought after by all media. His last book The Great Experiment: Why Diverse Democracies Fail and How to Make Them Work (State and Society), is the story of democracies that face the enormous challenge of managing diverse and multicultural societies, but it is also a defense of democratic institutions and the rule of law. It is necessary to make that current diversity work, argues Mounk, to avoid catastrophic results. Visiting professor at St. Antony’s College in Oxford, he receives EL PAÍS in the refectory of a university institution whose calm represents the complete opposite of the heat and bustle of the political debates in which the author likes to immerse himself.

QUESTION.His ideas almost sail against the current. He sees the threats to democracy, but he believes that it is stronger…

RESPONSE.A very important number of democracies are on the verge of being taken over by authoritarianism, such as Hungary, Brazil or India. Even those democracies that we have always considered more stable are seriously threatened, as is the case of the United States. But at the same time, in the last two years, authoritarian governments have proven to be quite weak. Russia is not attractive today and has weakened its position in the world with the terrible and unjust attack on Ukraine. And China today does not seem to be the model of success it was a few years ago.

P. Xi Jinping has entrenched himself in power, for at least another five years.

R.What we have is a global crisis of confidence that is false at its source. Because, compared to dictatorships, democracy is still quite attractive. Ten years ago, China could boast impressive economic success and there was a modicum of freedom for its citizens, a modicum of foreign media consumption, even mild forms of criticism in non-party dominated spaces. Today it is an authoritarian structure turning totalitarian, whose reputation abroad has suffered greatly.

P.And we do not see, however, the progress of our democracies.

R. We have seen tremendous progress in the position of women or in gay rights. In fact, we have seen a rapid transformation of many European societies, which have a much more multi-ethnic conception of themselves. There have been very important advances for minorities in countries like the United States. So for me the real challenge of democracy is ethnic or religious diversity, although I have reason to be optimistic about that challenge.

P.It is the central theme of his latest book. The challenge of multiculturalism.

R. We are experiencing an unprecedented situation in many countries. Spain, Germany – where I grew up – Switzerland, Italy…, they were all reasonably homogeneous. In all of them an ethnic origin was shared, although there were linguistic differences, as in Spain. The conception of nation was that of ethnic and cultural homogeneity.

P.And now many citizens do not digest the change before their eyes.

R. What all those countries are now trying to do is build a new society that is much more ethnically and religiously diverse and treats all its citizens equally. There is no precedent for success in such an attempt in the entire history of mankind. That is why I speak of the “great experiment”.

P.You point out three major obstacles to trying to get it off the ground.

R. The first is that human beings are tribal. We tend to treat our group members very generously and altruistically, even bravely. But we do not feel obligated to act in the same way with those who are outside the group. With those we can be incredibly cruel. The second is that groups can draw barriers among themselves based on criteria of ethnicity, religion, language or nationality, and this has led to the most destructive wars, the worst genocides and ethnic cleansing in living memory.

P. And the third, the most striking, is that democracy may not be the best tool to face these challenges.

R.Exact. As defenders of democracy, we tend to think that all these problems can be solved through electoral mechanisms, but the only thing we achieve is to exacerbate them. In an absolute monarchy, neither you nor I would have the slightest power. We should trust the system to find a solution. And if you are an immigrant and have more children than I do, and I feel like you are stealing from me, I can’t do anything. But in a democracy we build majorities. If I used to be in a majority and now I see that you are part of a growing sector, I may be afraid of the future and try to concentrate power before losing it.

P.No integration formula seems to have worked, neither the one that makes us homogeneous —the United States—nor the one that separates the groups almost into ghettos —the United Kingdom—.

R.We need to ask ourselves what kind of metaphor we want to adopt when we think about integration. The traditional image of the United States and other countries has been that of the melting pot, the pot in which everything is mixed. Different cultures are integrated into a homogeneous culture. Other sociologists have embraced the idea of salad bowl (the salad bowl), also called the mosaic. Communities that live next to each other, without interacting. Both models, in my opinion, are wrong. I propose a third, which I define as the public park. A place where we can meet different citizens and have a conversation. A liberal democracy allows us these connections while socializing most of the time with our religious community or our national origins.

P.You propose an interesting glue, an idea of ​​patriotism that is attractive and effective.

R.I am a German Jew. Neither nationalism nor patriotism comes naturally to me. But in the last 20 years I have understood the power that national symbols and rhetoric have. It is an illusion to think that we were in a post-nationalist era. Now I believe that patriotism is a half-domesticated animal, very dangerous in the hands of some.

P.And neither the ethnic nor the one that adjusts to the lowest common denominator of a constitutional text is valid.

R.Traditionally there have been two approaches. An ethnic nationalism, which has justified aggression against the outside world, and which I reject. And then the so-called constitutional or citizen patriotism. I am more inclined towards this second, which usually focuses on the laws and rights that unite us. But I believe that it is not enough to maintain the solidarity necessary to sustain diverse democracies. That is why we should aspire to a “cultural patriotism”, which refers to cities, landscapes, sights, smells, cultural traits, even famous people or YouTube stars. A celebration of the present, dynamic, changing, and that already contains the influences of immigrants and diverse groups. A daily cultural patriotism that makes us lose our fears.

