Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The ten Formula 1 teams participating in the 15th edition of the Etihad Airways Grand Prix have arrived at Yas Marina Circuit to compete in the final race of the 2023 season.

Yas Marina Circuit received members of the teams participating in this season’s race after the conclusion of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, during which driver Max Verstappen achieved his eighteenth victory during the current Formula 1 season.

Although the Red Bull team and its driver Max Verstappen were able to win the constructors’ and drivers’ championships this year after strong dominance in the course of the 2023 championship, the eyes of Formula 1 racing followers and motor racing fans around the world are turning to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. Which is expected to attract the largest number of attendees during its 15-year run.

The 2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is ​​expected to witness many exciting competitions between the racers, most notably Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso, who currently occupy fourth place in the championship with 200 points each, while Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc trail them by five and twelve points. point respectively.

As for the Constructors’ Championship, the Ferrari team is doing everything in its power to achieve second place at the expense of the Mercedes team, which is currently ahead of the first by 4 points, while the McLaren and Aston Martin teams are competing for fourth place in the championship, with McLaren leading by 11 points.