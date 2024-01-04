Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Starting Friday, Yas Marina Circuit will host 5 competitions with the start of 2024, including the second round of the UAE Drift Championship, followed by the Gulf Radical Cup, the Clio Cup Middle East, the Time Attack UAE, and the prestigious Gulf Brokar.

Fans can enjoy the thrilling atmosphere of the UAE Drift Championship, which guarantees a higher level of excitement during the anticipated two-day event at the famous circuit. With the conclusion of the first round that opened the UAE Drift Championship season in Liwa, Red Bull Team driver Haitham Al Hadidi is looking forward to… To his second victory on Yas Island tomorrow.

The free-entry event ensures a fun-filled weekend atmosphere for families coming to Yas Marina Circuit with live music, games and activities for all ages, and delicious cuisine at food truck stations within the Yas Fan Zone.

The elite drivers are competing for the Gulf Radical Cup in its third round, with Alex Bukhantsov leading the way, seeking to defend his title in the No. 1 car with the TT Racing team. Sunday also witnesses the return of the historic racing series, the Gulf Procar Championship, in addition to the racing series. The dynamic “Time Attack UAE”, in addition to the Clio Cup Middle East Championship during the first weekend of 2024.