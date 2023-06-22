Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi launches a series of exceptional events during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, amid an immersive entertainment atmosphere. And through the “Spend and Win” campaign, shoppers will have the opportunity to win valuable daily prizes, starting from June 22 to July 1. The grand prize for this season will be the 2023 edition car. 10 special prizes will be presented to 10 winners daily, allowing for an enjoyable shopping experience, and enjoying the atmosphere of hospitality and entertainment.

And “Yas Mall” offers a range of live entertainment shows, in addition to a series of special events in Town Square, including painting and handicraft activities for children, coffee caricatures, and henna engraving. A number of musicians perform enchanting performances, including playing the oud and exciting DJ parties. The mall will also present a package of Al-Ayyala performances and the traditional Harbiya dance 3 times daily.

Pleasant surprises await visitors as they roam the mall, including robotic TVs, mirror figures, and virtual digital characters, which will add to the fun and stimulate unique photo sessions over the weekend.