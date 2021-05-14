Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Yas Island, the leading entertainment destination in Abu Dhabi, celebrated the blessed Eid Al Fitr with a special fireworks display, which kicked off for the first time from Yas Bay.

The exceptional fireworks display is being broadcast on the destination’s Instagram platform to allow everyone to enjoy the most spectacular fireworks displays, in light of the exceptional circumstances that imposed restrictions on gatherings as an essential part of the precautionary measures that Yas Island is committed to.

Fireworks displays were held yesterday and are taking place today, starting at 9:00 pm.

Those wishing to see the fireworks displays on Yas Island virtually can visit the destination’s Instagram platform @yasisland.