Yas Island – the entertainment destination .. Its tourist attractions were lit in red to celebrate the imminent arrival of the Hope Probe to its orbit around Mars, scheduled for February 9.

With the Hope Probe reaching its destination on its seven-month journey, covering 493 million kilometers, Yas Island coincides with this exceptional event by turning the main attractions of the island into scarlet color.

It is noteworthy that the mission of the Probe of Hope was launched to Mars in July 2020, where the unmanned spacecraft, after the end of its seven-month journey, will explore the atmosphere of the red planet for a full Martian year, which amounts to 687 days in Earth’s calculations.