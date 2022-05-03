Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the leading entertainment destination, revealed its celebrations of Eid Al Fitr with the launch of a group of special fireworks displays that decorated the island with its amazing lights last night.

The destination allows enjoying unique fireworks displays in Yas Bay on the second and third days of Eid, 3 and 4 May, at 9:00 pm.

On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, Yas Island will present a series of Yas Nights concerts, which begins with Amr Diab today, Tuesday, May 3, while the performances on Wednesday, May 4, include a concert by Sherine Abdel Wahab and Kazem El Saher.

The leading destination, when holding its festive shows, is keen to apply the necessary precautionary measures, including physical distancing, and obligating everyone to wear masks, to ensure the safety of visitors while they enjoy the parties.