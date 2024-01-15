Yas Island and Saadiyat Island won 170 regional and international awards during the year 2023, confirming the distinction of Yas Island and Saadiyat Island as two leading entertainment destinations in the Middle East, and honoring their contributions to enhancing the tourism system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Miral Company, said: “These many important achievements achieved by the tourism system in Abu Dhabi reflect the tireless efforts and firm commitment to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position on the global tourism map, as the world-class destinations and facilities that are unique to Yas Island and Saadiyat Island continue Establishing new and innovative standards for the tourism and entertainment industry, and at the same time contributing to enhancing the development process and economic diversification of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

Yas Island has won many international awards, including the title of “The World’s Leading Entertainment Destination” from the World Travel Awards, the “Best Holiday Destination Title” at the regional and global levels, and the “Best Entertainment Destination” title at the country level from the International Travel Awards. And the title of “Best Integrated Entertainment Destination” from the Middle East and North Africa Council for Entertainment and Tourist Attractions Awards (MENALAC 2023).

Ferrari World Yas Island Abu Dhabi won the “World’s Leading Entertainment City” award for the fifth year in a row at the World Travel Awards, and also won the “Amazing Experiences” award from the BlueLoop Innovation Awards 2023, and won the Silver Award for Innovation in the “Utilizing Events” category from Stevie Awards Middle East and North Africa. Yas Waterworld Yas Island Abu Dhabi was honored with the title of “Leading Waterpark in the Middle East” by the World Travel Awards, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi was crowned with the title of “Leading Tourism Destination in the Middle East” by the World Travel Awards, and CLYMB Yas Island Abu Dhabi was named “Adventure Destination.” Leading Tourism in the Middle East” for the year 2023.

SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi won the “Outstanding Achievement” award at the Thematic Entertainment Association (TEA) Awards. The Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Hotel contributed to enriching Yas Island’s portfolio of awards by winning the “Best Business Hotel in Abu Dhabi 2023” award during the 2023 Business Travel Awards ceremony, and the Etihad Arena won the “Winner in the Sports and Entertainment Category” award for the year 2023 during the 2023 Awards Ceremony. “International Architecture Awards 2023”, organized by the “Chicago Institute of Arts and Culture”, and Etihad Arena qualified for the final of the “Destination of the Year” award at the “The Stadium Business Awards 2023”.

“Nurii Island” was named “Best Leading Villa Resort for 2023” by the World Travel Awards, and “Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort” won four awards from the World Travel Awards, including “Leading Resort in Abu Dhabi 2023” and “Best Luxury Resort and Villas in the world”. “Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas” won eight awards, including the “Best Beach Resort in Abu Dhabi 2023” award from the World Travel Awards.