Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE shines with its distinctive landmarks and tourist destinations, and Yas Island in Abu Dhabi appears as an exceptional destination for entertainment and enjoyment, as it combines modernity and heritage, and offers an unforgettable experience for visitors and tourists. The island is keen to launch competitive offers and services, including the digital loyalty program “Darna”, for rewards from Aldar Properties, and is considered the first of its kind in Abu Dhabi and the most diverse and flexible in the country, as it rewards visitors in the areas of shopping, education and entertainment. The “Darna” application allows users to earn and redeem rewards in hotels, schools and shopping centers, most notably “Yas Mall, Jimmy Mall and World Trade Center Abu Dhabi”, as well as golf courses, gardens, beaches and parks such as “Ferrari World”, “Yas Waterworld”, “Warner Brothers”. Claim Abu Dhabi.

The loyalty program allows its members to benefit from discounts and earn “Darna” program points through the “Dar Card”, and use them across 34 residential complexes, 21 shopping and community centers, 15 hotels, 7 schools, 3 golf courses, 5 beach pools and gardens, and 20 health resorts. a fitness center, 19 entertainment destinations, and more than 1,000 retail stores and restaurants.

facilities and landmarks

Among the most prominent features of Yas Island, which provides an unprecedented entertainment experience, is the Yas Formula 1 Circuit, where motor racing enthusiasts gather to watch the best drivers compete at the Yas Track. “Yas Water World” provides an exceptional experience suitable for all ages, whether by relaxing on the beach or indulging in a water adventure. “Warner Bros. World” is the largest covered entertainment city in the world, embodying the most famous architecture and celebrating everything related to the studios of the golden age of Hollywood.

And “Sea World Abu Dhabi” attracts many visitors, and offers a mixture of marine life conservation, entertainment and educational experiences, and aims to give visitors the opportunity to appreciate the beauty and diversity of sea systems, ride games, watch amazing shows and participate in interactive exhibitions.

unforgettable experience

Visitors can also enjoy an unforgettable experience at Yas Island resorts, including Plaza Yas, which is part of the Yas Island development project, and includes a group of prominent tourist and entertainment attractions. This destination combines luxurious hospitality and high-quality facilities to meet the needs of visitors from all over the world, and provides a unique and luxurious accommodation experience in one of the most prominent tourist areas in Abu Dhabi, where comfort and a charming location with stunning views of the sea.