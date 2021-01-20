Abu Dhabi (WAM) – Yas Island, with its entertainment cities, is considered a global tourism icon, and one of the most entertaining destinations in the country, through the range of recreational activities and events that it is famous for, and Yas Island highlights the five most important outdoor activities that visitors to the destination can enjoy. In the winter season.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi provides exceptional experiences for enthusiasts of outdoor adventure enthusiasts, which allow them to enjoy the picturesque views of Abu Dhabi through the experiences “rooftop tour” and “slide path”. The experience of a “rooftop tour” in Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is an exceptional opportunity for guests to wander on the unique red roof of the amusement park, where they can enjoy the magical sights and views of Yas Island. Guests wishing to experience an exciting and enthusiastic experience have the opportunity to enjoy the “zip path” experience in Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, which is the first of its kind on Yas Island, allows adventure lovers to slide on the track that passes inside the Roller Coaster Flying Heroes in a unique thrilling experience, and Yas Links Abu Dhabi sits among a group of rolling hills and beautiful mangroves, with a distinctive design from an innovation Kyle Phillips, one of the world’s most outstanding golf course engineers.

It is the only course in the Middle East in true Lynx style, in keeping with the traditional golf game usually associated with the coastal towns of Scotland and Ireland.

While visitors in Abu Dhabi’s Mangroves can practice rowing boats and enjoy the views of the lush mangroves that dot the coasts of the UAE, and at its water facilities between the lakes and pristine reserves, to paint tourist scenes that attract amateurs and professionals of all ages, adorned with flocks of birds flying over them.

Yas Beach Abu Dhabi is also one of the most beautiful tourist places in Abu Dhabi, as it is the destination for tourists from around the world to spend the most enjoyable times in its clear waters and to stay away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and through its various services it provides its visitors with a more enjoyable and comfortable stay by renting a private chalet located on the golden beach And it overlooks the Arabian Gulf Sea.

Yas Marina also includes a bouquet of the most famous restaurants and lounges in the city overlooking the breathtaking views of the famous Yas Marina Circuit and a group of the largest luxury yachts, and it is an ideal destination to enjoy a wonderful evening and savor a delicious meal in the open air.

It is worth noting that Yas Island adheres to all its facilities and destinations with safety and public health measures, which allow all visitors to enjoy their time.