Essam Al-Sayed (Abu Dhabi)

Today, the horses of the “Yas Horse Racing Management” belonging to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and the horses of the Al Asayel Stables in France are taking on the challenges of the French “Prix de la Vac” for a distance of 1900 meters at the suburb of La Teste de Bouche.

The race, with a prize of 18,000 euros, was allocated to purebred Arabian horses at the age of only three years (ponies and fillies), and 13 horses participated in it.

Al-Asayel stables in France pay two foals, the first is “Maknoun”, supervised by Francois Rohat and led by Valentin Segui, and is descended from the descendants of “Mr. Gino” and the mare “Manisha”, and the second is “earthquake”, under the supervision of François Rohat and led by Mathias Lorraine, and is descended from the descendants of “Mister Gino” and the mare “Song of Joy”.

And competing for the title are “Bashir Al Shahaniya” by Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, under the supervision of coach Elizabeth Bernard, and led by Gary Sanchez, who finished second behind “Wahiba” in the Al Wathba Cup race, and “Casso Hippolyte” by Abdullah Youssef Al Hammadi, under the supervision of Si Shino, and led by Vincent Chennett, and “Shamloul” by Al Shaqab Racing, supervised by J. Lemaire and led by Fabrice Veron.