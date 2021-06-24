Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management Company has announced a course modification program for the Yas Marina Circuit to be implemented over the next few months, which aims to increase the levels of excitement and excitement in racing for both drivers and followers of racing sports alike.

The course of the Yas Marina Circuit, for the first time since its opening in 2009, is undergoing an extensive modification process that is being implemented in three areas: the sharpest northern turn, in the area facing the southern runway, and the hotel section. Extensive modifications.

Yas Marina Circuit has hosted the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix events and competitions for 12 years, and is preparing to receive the 13th edition of the race on Sunday 12 December 2021.

Yas Marina Circuit is one of the most important sports and entertainment destinations in the region, and the circuit on Yas Island has received thousands of visitors from motorsports enthusiasts over the past years, eagerly followed by some of the best drivers in the world, including Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, Turn the circuit and track year after year to win the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. The modifications to be implemented in three locations of the track include a total of 12 turns. These developments will contribute to increasing the possibility of overtaking and racing side by side, adding more excitement and enthusiasm to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix competitions in Abu Dhabi, and the other motorsports championships it hosts. Yas Marina Circuit.

On this occasion, Saif Al Nuaimi, Acting CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management Company, commented: “Yas Marina Circuit is the leading sports and entertainment destination in the region, and the modifications to the race track during the summer season contribute to increasing the levels of enthusiasm and excitement in the racing competitions for both drivers and the public at large. Both. We are constantly working on identifying development opportunities, to offer everything new and to delight our fans of motorsports.”

He added: “This program of modifications represents a very important step in the path of the Yas Marina Circuit, and includes extensive work in three separate areas of the track, with the aim of giving drivers additional opportunities to overtake and increase the nature of competition in the various racing events hosted by the track. The modification work begins in The summer season, to be completed well before the start of the Etihad Airways Grand Prix, and we look forward to presenting our distinguished track in its new look to motorsport enthusiasts around the world within the next short period.”

Ross Brawn, sporting director of Formula 1 commented: “Yas Marina Circuit has a special place on the World Championship calendar as the final race in the championship, becoming the most popular destination for Formula 1 fans from around the world.”

He added: “We are pleased to make these modifications aimed at adding more excitement and excitement to the motorsports competitions that are held on the race track, for drivers and followers alike, including the Grand Prix races, and given the race’s distinguished position on the Formula 1 calendar, it has a special place. And this year, there is an additional motivation that encourages F1 fans to follow the event as it is based on the track for the first time after making the modifications, and it is the last race before moving to the new design of Formula 1 cars in the 2022 season.”

Mohammed bin Sulayem, President of the Emirates Motor Vehicles Organization and Vice-President of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile / FIA / said: “We fully welcome these innovative modifications to the track of the Yas Marina Circuit, and the track is a leading example of cooperation and close partnership between Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management Company and the Emirates Motor Organization And with motorcycles, Yas Marina Circuit is constantly working on developing the quality of the Formula 1 World Championship races on its track, but the positive impact of these modifications extends to other local and international motorsports races and championships, so that the public and drivers alike enjoy more enthusiasm, suspense and strong competition, and attract New talent and more fans are coming to Yas Marina Circuit and the entire region.”

Mark Hughes, General Manager of MRK1 Consulting, which was tasked with overseeing and implementing the modification programme, commented: “We are working closely with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management Company on the new track design and implementation of the renovation work in the three areas. Yas Marina Circuit is one of the most advanced facilities on the Formula 1 World Championship calendar, and these modifications are sure to give the competitions of all upcoming motorsports championships an extra dose of excitement and excitement.”

He added: “There is no doubt that everyone, whether in the Yas Marina Circuit, or in the world of Formula 1, or motor racing enthusiasts in general, is excited to follow the best drivers in the world competing on the path of the new Yas Marina Circuit.”

With these modifications, the sharp northern turn number (formerly Turn 7) is changed to number 5 on the track, by removing the two corners immediately preceding it, and by removing these two turns and expanding the diameter and trajectory of the turn, drivers reach the new turn at higher speeds of more than 300 km/h, downhill From Turn 4, which provides ample overtaking opportunities. As part of the expected modifications to the race track, Turn 9, which replaces Turns 11, 12, 13 and 14, will become a distinctive feature of the track, becoming a fast, wide-track turn heading to the left. While the expansion of the diameter of the four corners in the hotel section contributes to an increase in agility, speed and close driving, which contributes to increasing the possibilities of overtaking, and provides the fans of the Yas Marina Circuit with more suspense and excitement.

By implementing these modifications, drivers are expected to enter Turn 20, according to the current numbering, which is the penultimate turn, at full speed, allowing drivers to drive close distances and enter the curve at speeds of up to 253 km/h.

The Yas Marina Circuit invites the public to head to its track to enjoy a last chance to drive the car on the track in its current design, as part of the Yas Driving activities, or the open driving days that run until June 30. Starting from July 1, driving activities will be held at the Northern Control Circuit, while karting and training activities will continue in Yas throughout the summer season, in conjunction with the implementation of modifications to the track.

The modified track is also digitally designed on the Esto Corsa platform, to allow esports enthusiasts to test drive on the track in its new look, and the V-10 R League competitions, in which the Yas Heat team participates, are organized on the new digital track. Organizers of the 2021 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are inviting fans to hurry up to book tickets to attend this year’s race, which will host the redesigned Yas Marina Circuit, which offers more opportunities for overtaking and close racing, from December 9 to 12.