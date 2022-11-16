

Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

With the approaching date of the Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, which continues to increase, the pace of activity in the Yas Marina Circuit increases, as the icon of the “Formula-1” circuits prepares to receive thousands of motorsports fans, among whom the percentage of visitors coming from outside the country exceeds 60%, in addition to hundreds VIP team members and guests, the five stars of the Yasalam After-Race Parties, VIP celebrities, media professionals, and the world’s best motorsport drivers.

And to ensure full readiness before the start of the upcoming race, the maintenance teams are working to their fullest capacity in various parts of the circuit, the stands and the surrounding areas, to be fully prepared on time.

As one of the most prominent global motorsports destinations, it is necessary for the Yas Marina Circuit to appear in its most splendid appearance when it receives tens of thousands of fans crowded in the stands and millions of viewers on live television screens all over the world, after recording the final race of last season with its dramatic events more than 108 Millions of viewers.

Before the action-packed four-day event begins this year, a full team of cleaners is tasked with dusting the circuit’s impressive stands.

The cleaning crew, equipped with high-pressure pumps, removes dust from 228 canopies throughout the arena, a task that requires 6,920 man-hours to complete, so that the arena appears in all its parts with the most splendid look and the most wonderful view in preparation for the arrival of the spectators.

Away from the track and the stands, the green areas extending over 88.4 acres received special attention, as gardening teams and farmers planted 2.52 acres of seasonal flowers and ornamental plants.

The gardening team is planting more than 1,750 different types of plants, as well as taking care of approximately 886 species of palm trees and 529 pots, which will add a beautiful look of natural colors and pleasant aromas to Yas Marina Circuit.

And while the massive preparation work and cleaning operations associated with it are being carried out before the start of the Formula 1 race weekend, the massive logistics and tasks required to organize the upcoming event in the world of motor racing continue.

The teams, which include motor racing experts and logistics managers, direct transport fleets that carry everything required for the “Formula-2” championship, and the special round of the “Formula-4” UAE race.

These championships aim to prepare future drivers in the world of “Formula-1”, with the determination of the champion of the “Formula-2” championship during the Grand Prix weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Technical teams and safety experts also examine every part of the circuit, as part of intensive measures to ensure the safety of drivers, teams and spectators while enjoying the activities of the Formula 1 race.

With the completion of preparations and the completion of all work, the time comes for the arrival of 26 of the “Formula-1” and “Formula-2” teams to Abu Dhabi. The logistics team at the Yas Marina Circuit finishes its efforts in preparing 227 rooms with more than 3,000 pieces of furniture or equipment. It inspected 65 forklifts and programmed more than 200 entry tickets prior to the arrival of teams and drivers from the penultimate race of the season in Brazil.

#Yas #Circuit #wears #beautiful #suit