Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The “Yas” channel begins tomorrow its program coverage of the Dubai World Horse Cup, which will continue on a daily basis until the launch of the major global event next Saturday, for which the channel prepared its own map.

Twenty-five days before the start of the event, which coincides with the Silver Jubilee to start 25 years ago, the channel had started a special programmatic map to prepare for the launch of the championship and talk about it, by broadcasting many breaks and reports prepared specifically for the event and its prelude, in addition to repeating An archive of the championship, the winners, the races, runs, and the atmosphere that surrounded the event from its inception in 1996 until the twenty-fourth edition that was held two years ago, and the Corona pandemic caused the championship to be postponed last year.

The programmatic coverage begins with the “Horse Morning” program, which is broadcast at 6 am every day and shows morning training for the horses participating in the tournament. The program reviews, through the analysis team, the chances of each horse participating in the victory, and the most important features that distinguish it and in which stage it will participate, in a way that helps viewers anticipate The results of each half.

A full team is present in “Maidan”, where it meets with the knights, trainers and owners present in the training, while the Sabah Al Khail studio in the channel will be in contact with the work team, and the situations and details are analyzed, and the viewers will have the opportunity to follow the atmosphere in light of the imposition of strict health restrictions to protect everyone in front of Corona pandemic.

The program will last for more than two hours, depending on the training track. With the last horse, Meydan will enter training, and it will include a number of accompanying reports to talk about some of the nominated horses.

The program will also include a live presentation of the “star breakfast” as well as the tournament draw, where a working team will be present in each event in which it meets the attendees and presents all the details of the two events.

At 7 pm every day, the evening will be through the “Road to the Cup” program, which will be presented from the land of “Maidan” and a number of guests specializing in the world of horses and races will meet in it.

In each of its five episodes, the program deals in detail about two of the nine halves of the event, while the last episode of the night of the cup will be dedicated to talking about the ninth “cup stroke.”

A new section has also been added to the program for news, which will be presented from the headquarters of the channel, and it includes the latest and most important news of the tournament, its last joiners, and the most prominent guests who will attend the tournament, in addition to what is covered on social media about the big event.

The program dedicated its first episode to be an inclusive of all the details of the event, entry to it, the most important requirements for attendance, health precautionary measures, and other aspects of organization.

As usual, the channel prepared a number of special documentaries annually for display during this period, and the channel revealed the production of two new films, the first bearing the name of 25 years of glory and dealing with the story of the cup and the most important stations it passed through and the key points it witnessed, and how the wisdom and ability of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid managed Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to pass it by defying the impossibilities and obstacles that the championship went through until it reached its twenty-fifth year, and with it it became one of the most important equestrian tournaments in the world.

The second film produced by the channel and will be broadcast in the following days about His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and the pivotal role he played with the trophy and in the world of horses in general, and the film reveals new places in the life of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid as well as the scenes His victory in two copies of the Dubai World Cup for horses and in the world championships, in addition to some important aspects of his career with horses and the course of the championship.

This is in addition to returning some documentaries produced by the channel about the championship and about “Maidan” and the victory of some horses, and other films produced during the past years since the inauguration of “Yas” channel.