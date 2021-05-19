Al Dhafra (WAM)

Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan were crowned winners of the Al Dhafra Grand Tournament for Kingfish Hunting for men and women, which was held under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan The Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and organized by the Committee for the Management of Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs in Al Mirfa City, Al Dhafra Region.

The coronation was attended by Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Mubarak Obaid Al Mansoori, Deputy Head of Al Dhafra Affairs at ADNOC, Colonel Hamdan Saif Al Mansouri, Director of Al Dhafra District Police Department, Isa Saif Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for the Management of Festivals and Cultural Programs and Heritage in Abu Dhabi, and Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of Planning and Projects Department at the Committee

The results in the men’s category resulted in Muhammad Abdullah Ahmad Muhammad Al Marzouqi, from the pilot team, won first place, Jassim Muhammad Khamis Al Hosani, from the Al Hosn team, won second place, Abdul Rahman Nasser Abdullah Hamad Al Hammadi finished third, and Saeed Yasser Al Khaja, from the team. Al-Abeer, and in fifth place, Ali Hajj Abdullah Al-Muhairbi, of the Al Dhafra team In the women’s category, Nouf bint Saif bin Abdullah Al Balushi from the Al-Mesbar team won first place, and Moza Khaled Yahya Al Hammadi from the pilot team won second place. Issa Saif Al Mazrouei assured that he would take care of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan The Ruler’s representative in the Al Dhafra region, for the Al Dhafra Grand Tournament for Kingfish Hunting, reflects the leadership’s keenness to pay attention to the cultural heritage and preserve the national identity, and to support traditional maritime competitions that are an important part of the authentic Emirati heritage, pointing to His Highness’s keenness and continuous follow-up of all activities and events that contribute to Al Dhafra Region Development.

He said, “Despite the exceptional and healthy conditions, the championship included 517 participants from different nationalities, including 18 women and 499 men in the men’s category, which reflects the success of the tournament and the interest of hunters and traditional hunting enthusiasts in this ancient heritage.”

The Vice Chairman of the committee thanked the sponsors and supporters of the tournament, foremost among them the office of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the strategic partner of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the sponsor, “Delma Marine”, and the support provided by the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Abu Dhabi Police, and a protection agency. Vital installations, coasts, and the Baynunah Canal, stressing that they are partners of success, and are always keen to support festivals and heritage events of all kinds.

For his part, Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Planning and Projects Department at the Committee, said: The participants in the championship demonstrated their commitment to the precautionary and preventive measures that have been put in place, and in coordination between the organizing committee and the concerned authorities, thanking all the participants and workers for their commitment and keenness, explaining that this expresses their responsibility High regard for the Emirati heritage that binds the current and future generations, introducing their authentic history and culture and giving them full attention and care.

He added: The size of the participation in the championship confirms the value of the hunting profession and its place in the hearts of the people of the Emirates and the region, and the care and attention it enjoys, and the keenness to develop and develop it, as it is one of the most prominent vocabulary of our ancient heritage, a source of pride and pride for the people of the nation, and a legacy that we passed on from grandparents and parents.

It is noteworthy that the “Al Dhafra Kingfish Hunting Championship” aims to introduce the coasts and islands of the Al Dhafra region, create an opportunity for amateurs to practice the traditional sport of fishing, stimulate and spread the hobby of fishing, revive the spirit of honest competition among fishing enthusiasts, maintain maritime safety, and organize kingfish hunting. In addition to preserving the traditional heritage competitions that express the heritage of the Emirates.

The organizing committee of the tournament allocated 20 valuable prizes, distributed on both categories of men and women, with a total value of 1.24 million dirhams, including 10 prizes for the men’s category, valued at 620 thousand dirhams, and 10 prizes for the women category, valued at 620 thousand dirhams. Prizes were distributed for each category as follows: 200,000 dirhams for the first place, 100,000 dirhams for the second, 75,000 for the third, 50,000 for the fourth, 45,000 for the fifth, 40,000 for the sixth, 35,000 for the seventh, 30,000 for the eighth, 25,000 for the ninth, 20 thousand for the tenth.