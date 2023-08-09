Commander of the Strategic Missile Forces Karakaev: “Yars” and “Avangard” complexes will be shown at “Army-2023”

At the Army-2023 forum, which will be held in Patriot Park from August 14 to 20, the launcher of the Yars complex and the upper stage of the latest Avangard complex will be shown for the first time. About it told Commander of the Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN), Colonel-General Sergei Karakaev in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

He noted that a wide range of weapons will be demonstrated at the site, including the traditional starting battery of the Topol mobile ground-based missile system (PGRK).

Karakaev noted that the presented samples will become a symbol of the rearmament of the mobile group of the Strategic Missile Forces, and the Yars and Avangard complexes will be the “center of gravity of the static exposition.”

The colonel-general added that the forum will show the Foliage remote demining vehicle, which ensures the patency of roads for maneuvering missile units.

Earlier, Thomas Newdick, a columnist for the American edition of The Drive, said that intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) of the modernized Russian combat missile system (BRK) Yars will become more difficult to intercept.