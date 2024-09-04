The terrible sense and urgency of having to write these few lines is all in this photo: in the Russian missile attack this morning Lviv an entire family was exterminated, the mother and her three daughters. Of the people in this photo, however, the man survived. It almost comes to say, unfortunately for him: Yaroslav Bazilevich, the father, remained alive, wounded. Condemned to watch this horror for the rest of his sad life.

Evgenia and her three daughters – Yarina, Daria and Emilia – died in their own home.

Yaryna Bazilevich was 21 years old, she had also worked in the City Hall, in the office “Lviv – Youth Capital of Europe 2025”.

FOLLOW THE WAR UPDATES