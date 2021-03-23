The Department of Tourism of the Yaroslavl Region was outraged by the idea of ​​the Central Bank to remove the image of the city of Yaroslavl from the thousand-ruble note and replace it with Nizhny Novgorod. The authorities will ask the initiators to explain the decision. This is reported by “Rise”.

Related materials

In a conversation with the publication, the head of the department, Vladimir Lysenko, noted that, together with his colleagues, he would send a request to the Central Bank with a request to comment on the decision to replace the image. He also promised to do everything possible to prevent the banknote from changing its appearance.

“We will request information, try to find out on what basis they decided that Nizhny Novgorod should be on the thousandth bill. I hope that there will be some kind of public discussion, voting, given the opportunity to speak. Of course, we cannot rejoice. For us, this is one of the opportunities to promote our city. We will make every effort to ensure that Yaroslavl remains on the bill, we have every right to do so. We will fight to the end, ”Lysenko said.

Deputy Head of the Central Bank Mikhail Alekseev spoke about the decision to change the design of ruble banknotes. According to preliminary data, Novosibirsk will replace Krasnoyarsk with a ten-ruble note, Pyatigorsk will replace Arkhangelsk with a five-hundred-ruble note, instead of Yaroslavl, Nizhny Novgorod will be placed on a thousand-ruble note, and Yekaterinburg will replace Khabarovsk with a five-thousandth one. The changes are planned to start with a hundred-ruble banknote. Newly designed banknotes should appear in circulation in 2022.

If you witnessed an interesting event or you have a story for the “Home” department, write to this address: [email protected]