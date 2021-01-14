Russian actor Leonid Yarmolnik said that the name of Boris Grachevsky has become synonymous with the Yeralash newsreel. RIA News.

“They know Borya like no one else. Everyone knows him, they know that Borya is a synonym for “Yeralash”. He could have taken the pseudonym “Yeralash” long ago. Even in difficult times, in the 90s, when everything was perishing, he still pulled out “Yeralash”, he did not die and survived, this is a wonderful children’s newsreel, and not only for children. And I filmed there several times, everyone filmed there, ”Yarmolnik said.

The artist noted that Grachevsky was always ready to help everyone. He added that they were waiting for the end of the pandemic to gather again on set.

Recall that the director and screenwriter Boris Grachevsky died on January 14 at the age of 72 from the effects of infection with the new coronavirus.

At the end of December, Grachevsky was hospitalized in one of the capital’s hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19. His wife said that the director is in intensive care in a consistently serious condition.