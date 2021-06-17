From 29 ‘to 34’. In just five minutes he brought down Ukraine a border that had been blocked for nine years, that of winning a European Championship – Not surprisingly, he equaled the all-time record for consecutive defeats against the Netherlands on Sunday, six. Two triumphs, the one nine years ago and this one against North Macedonia, linked by an umbilical cord. The one of Shevchenko, scorer then and coach now, and that of Yarmolenko, considered his natural successor and author in Bucharest of the first goal and the assist of the second.

The main difference for Ukraine between that Euro 2012 and this one in 2020 is that the possibility of passing the group stage is available to him. A historical possibility that is often a matter of time and patience, which surely must have a Macedonia that, with two defeats in two games despite leaving a good taste in the mouth, He will say goodbye this Wednesday to his first European Championship unless his executioner last Sunday, Austria, defeats the Netherlands.

Scarcely – to say nothing – did the Ukrainians initially accuse Zubkov’s absence due to injury, covered with the Stepanenko and Shaparenko entrance, a more positional midfielder and a more creative one. Indeed, those of ‘Sheva’ took over the ball, circulated it with solvency and sought the goal first from afar, as Commander Malinovskyi with his extraordinary left-handed, and soon also finding previous corridors.

And though Elmas had the 0-1 after a quarter of an hour, it was Ukraine’s persistence that finally broke the pitcher. First, in a corner that Yarmolenko finished off at the far post, skilled in outwitting Ristovski after Karavaev deflected the ball. And then, in a pass into space from West Ham’s own attacker that Yaremchuk read to perfection with a deflection on the edge of offside and an infallible kick. Severe punishment 2-0 for Rayista Dimitrievski, who in the first half avoided a win.

At halftime, North Macedonia left, warning with a minced finish of the fireproof Pandev who entered, but what goal disallowed for offside. And he returned to the game being another team, much less timid, forced to go on the attack, almost epic. Angelovski ordered the Majorcan player Trajkovski to enter –The only victim in the eleven of the defeat against Austria– already Curlinov, and gave the baton to Elmas, to help the Levantinist Bardhi, duller than usual. And the plan worked.

A minute and a half was enough for Ademi to force Buschan, who was exhibited in the 55th minute before a kick to Musliu’s squad but whose clearance was in the small area, where Karavaev awkwardly dropped Pandev, causing a penalty. Involuntary prominence for the singular referee of this meeting, the Argentine Rapallini. It was not surprisingly launched by the veteran Genoa striker, but Alioski. The Leeds side, the object of Arnautovic’s racist screams last Sunday, failed in the first instance, but He knew how to take advantage of Buschan’s rejection to convert the 2-1.

The meeting opened in the final section, although something did not change: the decisive role of Dimitrievski, who had a relentless duel with Marinovskyi, the most active and talented player of the afternoon, who nevertheless crashed again and again before the Rayo goalkeeper. The definitive time was in the penalty in favor of Ukraine that Rapallini decreed, by the hand of Avramovski, after reviewing the monitor at the request of the VAR.

He was stopped heroically by the North Macedonia goalkeeper, who desperately sought a draw that never came, and that Trajkovski prowled him twice in the addition. Scent of Laliga in Bucharest. After all, the Balkans had already made history by their mere presence.