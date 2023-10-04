Chechito and the Cumbia Accomplices they came to Juliaca and appeared at the nightclub Yarita Lizeth; Thus, she made hundreds of attendees dance. However, behind the scenes, The establishment was intervened by the PNP, as well as authorities from the Public Ministry and the Provincial Municipality of San Román. That same night, they imposed a heavy financial penalty and, days later, it was closed.

On the night of Friday, September 29, Chechito He appeared before his hundreds of fans at the Yarita Lizeth’s Roma nightclub. Suddenly, auditors of the municipality of San Roman, as well as police and personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office, arrived at the scene to verify that the provisions on security issues for this type of event are complied with. The first infraction they detected was that the premises greatly exceeded its capacity.

Yarita Lizeth’s Roma nightclub in Juliaca. Photo: Municipality of San Román

According to Regulo Aracayo, image manager of the San Román Inspection and Control Management, The establishment has a capacity of 800 people; However, it housed more than 1,200 attendees. This infraction is considered serious, the official stated.

What sanctions did Yarita Lizeth’s nightclub receive and how much should it pay?

The first sanction that the nightclub received Yarita Lizeth It was economic in nature. The Inspection and Control Management, on the night of September 29, ordered a fine of 15 tax units (UIT), which is equivalent to a disbursement of 75,250 soles.

While, On Monday, October 2, they ordered the closure of the Roma club for a period of 30 days. According to Regulo Aracayo, nothing can be done for this sanction to be lifted before this time. “Even if the 15 UITs pay before the end of the month, the closure will persist for the established period,” he stated.