Yarita Lizeth is going through a good moment in her musical career. One of her main themes, ‘cut veins’, It is crossing borders. In this way, the artist from Puno appeared in the city of sao paulo (Brazil), where there was a massive attendance of fans who chanted all their songs. However, during this event several incidents were recorded. What happened?

As is known, the singer had a show scheduled in Brazil after various events in Peru.

Yarita Lizeth recently celebrated her 13-year musical career. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

What happened in Brazil?

According to videos posted by users on TikTok, the place where Yarita Lizeth performed was full. Everything was ready for the artist to go on stage. Musicians and dancers were already on stage, the only thing missing was ‘Chinita del Amor’. Suddenly a countdown was made and when the singer was going to perform, the power went out.

The claim did not wait on the part of the attendees, who several in desperation lifted tables and threw beer cans. This was controlled and the singer performed her show successfully.

after the fact, Yarita Lizeth He shared photos of his presentation in Brazil and thanked his fans for their support. “Bolivia, Peru and Brazil. We have returned after five years,” said the artist.

How Yarita Lizeth managed to become a successful businesswoman?

The experiences she gained as a child taught her to manage the money she was earning. Thanks to her melodious voice,Yarita LizethHe managed to have a hotel, nightclub and a restaurant. “I could easily go on a trip, I could buy cars, but no, we thought about it very well with my family and brothers. We bought the land to later build the hotel.”

What are the most requested songs of Yarita Lizeth?

‘Passenger love’

‘cut veins’

‘my horns’

‘Unrequited love’

‘Friend’

‘Lies’ .

