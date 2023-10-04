She joined the ranks of the married. Yarita Lizeth She left her native Juliaca and traveled to Sweden to marry her boyfriend Patric Lundberg. The couple, who had been in a relationship for five years, decided to resume their courtship months ago and, since then, they have been closer than ever. Thus, Magaly Medina’s reporters decided to talk to the designer of the wedding dresses worn by the folk music singer, José Zafra, and although he did not want to indicate prices, the ‘Urracos’ assured that each Yarita dress cost 5 One thousand dollars.

“She acquired the last dress from my collection where I did the production in Curacao. “I suggested four dresses that she could try on in the atelier, until she came across one that she fell in love with at first sight,” Zafra said.

#Yarita #Lizeth #spent #thousand #dollars #wedding #dresses #Magaly #Medina