The singer Yarita Lizeth announced, through her official website Facebook, who will hold a casting to find new members for the front of his group Los Súper Batules. The publication was made on the afternoon of this Friday, October 20.

How to register to participate in the casting for the selection of the new members of Yarita Lizeth’s group?

According to the publication on the official website of the interpreter of ‘Cut veins‘, you can request more information by WhatsApp 932 513 260 to register until Monday, October 30.

YOU CAN SEE: Yarita Lizeth sponsors a runner from Juliaca seeking a three-time championship in Caminos del Inca

What positions will the new members of Yarita Lizeth’s group occupy?

On this occasion, they are requesting an entertainer and a dancer to lead the group. Yarita Lizeththe Chinita of Love.

The group requires an entertainer and a dancer. Photo: Yarita Lizeth/Facebook

Several of his followers commented on the post: “My time has come,” “This is my opportunity,” “Asu, it would be nice to say: ‘Yarita, Yarita, Lizeth’,” “My time has come, with so many years of preparation,” were some of The reactions.

#Yarita #Lizeth #casting #search #members #group #sign