Yarita Lizeth Yanarico is a successful huayno singer from the city of Juliaca, region Fist. On June 15, she issued a statement through her social networks in which she informed her fans that she was in poor health, so decided to suspend four consecutive presentations that were to be held in the cities of La Oroya, Yauli, Tarma and Huancayo, in the Junín region. However, she returned to appear on stage and, currently, she claims to feel much better thanks to the support she received from various artists.

What artists helped Yarita Lizeth?

On the morning of this Saturday, July 15, Yarita Lizeth made a live broadcast through his official Facebook account and said that his recovery process was related to the moral support he received from his fellow singers, among them he mentioned the yrma guerrero (vocalist of Corazón Serrano), chaname star, Nickol Sinchi, Liz Sandra Coaquira, Anita Santivañez and Dina Paucar. All of them contacted the “Chinita del amor” and expressed their support for her.

In addition, he said that he had the support of a woman who hugged him and prayed with her. “There was a very beautiful lady, very affectionate, who loves me as her daughter. She is called Vicky”, he detailed. He added that he also received messages of encouragement from well-known radio host Edwin Sierra.

Yrma Guerrero gave a book to Yarita Lizeth

Yarita revealed that the cumbia singer yrma guerrero He sent her a motivational book. “She was the first person to tell me: ‘Yarita, don’t feel sad. Look, I’m sending you this book and I hope it helps you.’ (…) I keep reading the book and it helped me a lot to be able to think about myself, about what I want, quite apart from being an artist, ”she said.

What happened to Yarita Lizeth and why did she cancel four concerts?

The vernacular singer told in a national television program that have depression. This disease affects her physically and mentally, she said. It was what led her to cancel four concerts in the interior of the country.

help channels

The Ministry of Health has two prevention telephone lines for cases of suicide attempts, depression, anguish and other mental health problems at times when one requires immediate attention. All information provided is confidential, according to the entity.

If you need help, you can contact the Telephone Health Guidance and Counseling Service – Infosalud (0800-10828) of the Minsa. There you can communicate with a psychologist specialized in mental health.