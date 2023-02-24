The southern huayno singer, after several musical successes, consolidated her career with “Corta venas”, whose lyrics caught on with her followers. But who composed this song?

The link between Yarita Lizeth Yanarico and bolivian it’s undeniable. The southern huayno singer has signed it on several occasions and, precisely, that closeness allowed him to discover the topic “Corta venas”. It is a song originating from that country, whose lyrics were very popular among his followers.

Hundreds of people, for almost nine months, have seen how Yarita Lizeth interprets “Corta venas” with great emotion, a subject that came into his life in the midst of the lack of love that he had to experience. In different interviews, the artist from Puno said that she felt very identified.

The composer of the song is Willy Rojas, a singer of Bolivian nationality. He wrote and brought the song to life, plus he was the first to perform it to the rhythm of the salaya genre and folk dance typical of their country.

So much Yarita Lizeth and Willy Rojas They have coincided in the altiplanic scenarios, where the interpreter of “Amigo” is highly acclaimed. The ‘Chinita del Amor’, as she is known, even invited the composer to his presentations and together they sang “Corta venas”.

“It was a very difficult time in my life and your song touched my heart. I asked permission to record it and you accepted me”Yarita Lizeth Yanarico told him the first time he met Rojas in Bolivia, seven months ago.

This is a song performed by several huayno and southern cumbia artists in Peru, including Edson Morales; however, it is in the voice of Yarita Lizeth that she has become popular both in Peru and in other countries.

Cut veins lyrics

if you go, love

I cut my veins

if you let me love

I prefer to die

So long we have lived

all the time i loved you

And now you want to leave me

tell me where i went wrong

If you have lacked nothing

Tell me, tell me, why do you want to leave?

tell me where i went wrong

If you have lacked nothing

Now why do you want to leave?

Because?

He insists so much on leaving

Well get out

Before you were worth it

Now I feel sorry for you.