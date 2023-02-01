The folk singer Yarita Lizeth owns large businesses in Puno, which, apart from her musical career, have given her great economic solvency. Find out what they are.

Some days ago, Yarita Lizeth expressed solidarity with the relatives who were victims of the protests and donated a sum of 50,000 soles to cover the expenses of those affected. The singer was allowed to give this help thanks to the exorbitant economic solvency that she has achieved as a result of her successful artistic career and the businesses that she has in Puno. In this note, we will tell you what other business areas the folkloric has ventured into and we will show details of these.

Yarita Lizeth: how did you start in the business world?

A few years ago, Yarita Lizeth shared her life testimony in “En boca de todos” and told how she did to start her business. The singer explained that she started working at the age of 15 and, from the age of 18, she toured different countries to make her way in music. From that moment, she began to save and thanks to this she was able to get her first business off the ground.

“I have traveled to Bolivia, Chile, Argentina and Ecuador. Since that year (when I was 18) I saved without spending on vanities. In addition, (I had) the support of my brothers, because they are my engine to keep going, and they are the ones who encouraged me to build a hotel and other businesses“he counted.

What are Yarita Lizeth’s businesses?

Yarita Lizeth’s businesses include a three-star hotel, a cevichería restaurant and a karaoke nightclub.

Hotel Los Balcones

The Hotel Los Balcones de Yarita Lizeth is a majestic property that the singer acquired as a result of her savings that she accumulated over 10 years in her musical career. This three-star establishment has nine floors and is located in the city of Puno, in the heart of Juliaca.

The rooms are decorated in beige and brown tones and have warm lighting. In addition, it has large beds, furniture to rest and, in some cases, a table set to eat.

This is what the rooms of the Yarita Lizeth hotel look like. Photo: diffusion

Coco Bongo Cevicheria

Likewise, the singer also decided to promote her venture of a cevichería restaurant, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Coco Bongo is the name of this place that has 400 square meters and where diners can enjoy the best shows that Yarita Lizeth often offers them.

Karaoke Club Rome

Apart from the luxurious hotel and the cevichería restaurant, Yarita Lizeth has a Club Roma nightclub, which has seven floors and is located in Juliaca, Puno. In this place, the folkloric singer offers endless presentations.

Yarita Lizeth makes presentations at her Juliaca nightclub.

Who is Yarita Lizeth?

Yarita Lizeth Yanarico Quispe began her musical career 12 years ago. At that time, the singer imitated the style of Dina Páucar and Sonia Morales. After that, the singer made her way in this environment and managed to rise to fame with her own name and launch her song “You and I”.

Yarita Lizeth is one of the best-known voices in folklore. Photo: Instagram

Yarita Lizeth donated money to relatives of victims in protests

Through his official Facebook account, Yarita Lizeth spoke about the demonstrations that took place in the city of Puno. The folk singer lamented the situation in the country and announced a donation of 50,000 soles for the relatives of those killed and injured as a result of the clashes with the Peruvian National Police.

“I reach out through my brothers a donation of 50,000 soles, which will be delivered to the families of the victims and to those hospitalized who are in the Carlos Monge Medrano hospital. I hope that with this small contribution I will help cover the expenses,” he wrote.

Yarita Lizeth supported the transfer of protesters with her bus

As mentioned above, Yarita Lizeth supported the victims of the demonstrations and also helped the protesters move from Puno to Lima. For this, she lent her bus to make the transfers.

Bus of renowned singer transports protesters who travel from Juliaca to Lima.

Yarita Lizeth joined the march in Lima against Dina Boluarte

Yarita Lizeth joined the demonstrations in Lima demanding the resignation of Dina Boluarte. The singer arrived in the capital along with a delegation of young people and marched through the center of Lima expressing her rejection of the current government. The interpreter had already announced that she would join the protests.

Yarita Lizeth Photo: diffusion

Yarita Lizeth clarifies about the interview she gave to a Bolivian media outlet

The folk singer Yarita Lizeth regretted that the interview she gave for the Bolivian show “Los Principales” was misrepresented and assured that they want to harm her.

“The video of this interview was given on March 22, 2018 in the city of La Paz (as the interviewer points out). This year (2018), Chile and Bolivia were discussing in the International Court of The Hague the request made by Bolivia in 2015 so that Chile complies with giving it access to the sea (seven months after the interview). The international court decided not to agree with Bolivia,” he said.