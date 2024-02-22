Yarita Lizeth has become a trend on social networks after she spread a Photography his childhood. The interpreter of 'Cut veins'He showed a little-known side of his life and left his fans amazed, who highlighted his humility. Currently, the singer is a successful businesswoman with several businesses that are mainly located in the city of Juliaca, region Fist. She learns more about her life and how she became a famous Southern artist.

Yarita Lizeth shared a tender photo from her childhood to remember her little sister

The 'Chinita del amor', through her Facebook account, shared a photograph of her in her childhood with her younger sister. In her post, Yarita Lizeth explains that she lived several years in the country and had beautiful moments with her family, but unfortunately she had to go through the loss of her when she was emerging in the artistic world.

“I miss you, little sister,” said the singer. Photo: Yarita Lizeth/Facebook

“The things we went through together I always remember between tears, sadness, joy and we were together until one day I had to leave your side in search of my dreams, but I never imagined that in a short time you would be gone forever.I miss you little sister. You will always live in my heart“, he stated.

What was Yarita Lizeth's childhood like?

Yarita Lizeth She is a native of Puno and is the sixth of six siblings. She lived her childhood in the countryside without much comfort in the town of Moho. Her parents are Jorge Yanarico Mamani and her mother Rogelia Quispe. At 15 years old she suffered the death of her mother, who had cancer. Years later, his little sister Mayumi died due to leukemia.

For many, his strength and the humility he maintains are admirable. In this way, she has managed to become one of the best-known southern singers in Latin American countries. “I have grown up in the countryside all my childhood. There I discovered that I liked to sing and dance,” she told La República.

Likewise, anecdotally he explained that he practiced his singing skills when he grazed his sheep. “I would climb on a big rock. From there I would sing to scare the little foxes and watch the sheep. I had to take care of 80 sheep,” she mentioned.

Yarita Lizeth and southern music: how did she achieve fame?

In an interview, Yarita Lizeth said that it was during the anniversary of her school in Huancané, where she was encouraged to sing in front of several people. Everyone was surprised by her talent and a lady contacted her.

Yarita Lizeth has more than 2 million followers on Facebook. Photo: LR composition/ Yarita Lizeth

“He looked for me to be part of his orchestra and that's where my adventure begins. Then I also stopped singing because I didn't have the financial means to record. I left music, I went to the company Obrainsa in Puerto Maldonado as a kitchen assistant. In my mind it was to raise about 2,000 or 3,000 soles to be able to record an album. I had to be strong and brave to be able to work and fulfill my dream. That was the key for me to start being a soloist because, if not, I would have stayed in an orchestra singing,” he explained to the Carloncho Zúñiga portal.

In this way, the singer decided to fight for her dream of being a soloist. She joined orchestras and they only paid her S/10 and in other cases, nothing. Yarita Lizeth was persistent with her dreams until little by little she became known in Juliaca and also in Bolivia. In 2023, she celebrated her 13-year artistic career and performed in several countries around the world.

