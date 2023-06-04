His fans don’t stop showing him their love! Yarita Lizeth will celebrate this Saturday, June 3, its 13th anniversary of artistic life and will do so with a spectacular concert evening in the company of his most loyal followers, who show him their love through social networks. The event will take place at the mall. north square of Lime.

The sweetie of love She also organized a dynamic in which two fans will be able to meet her personally in her backstage after the concert. Likewise, the interpreter of “cut veins“He used his social networks to thank the gestures of affection and admiration he receives from his fans. Yarita Lizeth will be accompanied by great artists in her concert for her 13th anniversary.

Where to buy concert tickets Yarita Lizeth in north square?

Tickets for the concert for the 13th anniversary of Yarita Lizeth they were for sale virtually on the Teleticket website; however, they sold out. The sweetie of love He used his social networks and informed his followers that there are still tickets left and they can be purchased in person at north square.

Yarita Lizeth shared the preparation of her stage in Plaza Norte for her 13th anniversary. Photo: Yarita Lizeth Yanarico Quispe/Facebook

With which artists will you perform? Yarita Lizeth at his concert in north square?

Yarita Lizeth surprised her fans after informing them that at her concert for her 13th anniversary she will be accompanied by the successful musical groups serrano heart and The Shapiswho will delight the attendees of the event.

