Yarita Lizeth, Tito Nieves and Yaipén Brothers They would be present at the anniversary of Moquegua. According to the regional media Radio Americana, the provincial mayor of Mariscal Nieto, John Larry announced the presence of the artists. The event commemorates the 472nd anniversary of the Pearl of the South.

Yarita Lizeth, Tito Nieves and Hermanos Yaipén on the anniversary of Moquegua: what is known so far?

According to the announcement made by Radio Americana, The event will take place at the former Chen Chen terminal. The media also indicated that two concerts will be held, one of folk music with Yarita Lizeth as main artist. The other event will have international artists, and the presence of Tito Nieves stands out.

The aforementioned media indicates that tickets in the general area will cost S/10. For the VIP area, prices are still unknown. This will be the first time that the Puerto Rican-American salsa singer arrives in the region to the delight of all his fans. They are also expected to be present Raúl Romero and Amaranta.

On social networks, users were excited by the presence of the artists. “It was time for a little sauce in the serenade,” commented one user. “A great salsero comes to our Moquegua,” said another Internet user.